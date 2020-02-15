Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Position Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Copa worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copa by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Copa by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Copa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Copa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Copa by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copa stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.01. The company had a trading volume of 452,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,202. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.02. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $77.57 and a twelve month high of $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Copa from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Copa from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

