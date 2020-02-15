Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Down 12.6% in January

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CMT opened at $3.08 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $8.61.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Matthew Jauchius purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $46,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,948.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,000 shares of company stock worth $77,050.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 512,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 37,811 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 106,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 36,163 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 89,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

