Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.30-2.40 for the period. Corecivic also updated its FY guidance to $2.26-2.36 EPS.

Corecivic stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.85. 729,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,071. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.11. Corecivic has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

