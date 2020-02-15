Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) Releases Q Earnings Guidance

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) updated its Q earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.46-0.50 for the period. Corecivic also updated its FY guidance to $2.26-2.36 EPS.

CXW opened at $16.85 on Friday. Corecivic has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

