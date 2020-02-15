Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Receives $45.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price target on Corelogic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of Corelogic stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.19. The company had a trading volume of 687,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average of $44.68. Corelogic has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $50.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is 37.29%.

In other Corelogic news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $329,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,685,069.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $585,825. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corelogic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Corelogic by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corelogic by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Corelogic by 10.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

