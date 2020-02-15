Cortex Price Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a total market cap of $27.87 million and $10.95 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001120 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, UEX, DDEX and CoinEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cortex Profile

Cortex launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 tokens. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Huobi, CoinBene, Bithumb, DEx.top, DragonEX, UEX, OKEx, BitForex, CoinTiger, CoinEx and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

