Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) Short Interest Down 25.1% in January

Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the January 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 902,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of CZZ stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.58. The company had a trading volume of 538,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cosan has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cosan will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Bradesco Corretora lowered Cosan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Cosan from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZZ. Nucleo Capital LTDA. acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,838,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cosan by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,195,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,152,000 after buying an additional 1,500,523 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cosan by 4,763.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after buying an additional 883,889 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cosan by 901.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 861,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,683,000 after buying an additional 775,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cosan by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,388,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,717,000 after buying an additional 700,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

