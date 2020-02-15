Cott (NYSE:COT) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.86

Shares of Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 1150868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

COT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cott in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.90.

Get Cott alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Cott by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cott by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cott during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cott by 15.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Cott by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,302,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period.

About Cott (NYSE:COT)

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Cott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.