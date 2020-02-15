CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Trading Down 27%

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) shares fell 27% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.87, 733,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,225% from the average session volume of 55,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 757,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 50,590 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in CPI Aerostructures by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 592,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in CPI Aerostructures by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 552,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 80,940 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 18.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 259,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 39,869 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the period.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

