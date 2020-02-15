CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 73,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,593. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.48. CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49.

CRARY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

