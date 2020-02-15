Craig Hallum Boosts Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $115.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AKAM. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. FBN Securities raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.26.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,951. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $103.29.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,939.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,610 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,655 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,136 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1,172.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,786 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after acquiring an additional 171,186 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

