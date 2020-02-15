Craig Hallum Raises Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target to $46.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of KRNT stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.34. 192,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,559. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 109,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 58,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

