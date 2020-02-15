Credit Suisse Group Boosts Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $95.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.67. 1,028,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,951. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.53. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.29.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,939.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.9% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 31.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,652 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 60,999 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 349,202 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $30,164,000 after buying an additional 20,243 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

