Credit Suisse Group Boosts ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target to $63.00

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ASGN. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $63.02 on Thursday. ASGN has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $72.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.01.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ASGN by 119.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in ASGN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $591,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ASGN by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in ASGN by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

