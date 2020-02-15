Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

CS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,483. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 433.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

