Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Position Increased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,049,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,139 shares during the period. Crispr Therapeutics accounts for 2.9% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Crispr Therapeutics worth $185,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 915.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.03. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.08 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue was up 76900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,353,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Crispr Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

