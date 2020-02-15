Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,604,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946,430 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,866,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,626,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,607,000 after acquiring an additional 375,834 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 19,476,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,797,000 after purchasing an additional 210,442 shares during the period. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 12,000,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,000 shares during the period. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lowered Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

ITUB stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

