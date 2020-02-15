Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 8,762 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 345,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 50,525 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 606,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,527,000 after purchasing an additional 442,879 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 567.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,032,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MPC opened at $58.33 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

