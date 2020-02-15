Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,468 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,329,072 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMFG opened at $6.98 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1655 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

