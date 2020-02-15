Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $85.00

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $103.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

Shares of CRWD opened at $64.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.38. Crowdstrike has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.79 million. Crowdstrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crowdstrike will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crowdstrike news, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 4,845,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $256,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,845,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,785,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 124,748 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $6,209,955.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,251,745 shares of company stock worth $430,850,775.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 1,390.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,963 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 10,254.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter valued at $10,666,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter valued at $1,256,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter valued at $1,575,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

