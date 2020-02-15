Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 13.77%.

NASDAQ:CRWS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.33. 15,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,406. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a market cap of $66.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.50. Crown Crafts has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crown Crafts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

