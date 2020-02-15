Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) Short Interest Up 11.1% in January

Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. First Analysis downgraded Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cryolife from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cryolife in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cryolife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

CRY stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.53. The company had a trading volume of 993,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,508. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 688.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60. Cryolife has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.95 million. Cryolife had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cryolife will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott B. Capps sold 7,184 shares of Cryolife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $179,097.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 151,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,399.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,458 shares of Cryolife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $253,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,837 shares of company stock valued at $536,927 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRY. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Cryolife by 0.5% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 82,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Cryolife by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cryolife by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Cryolife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Cryolife in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

