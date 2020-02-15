CSL Limited (CSL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.42 on April 9th

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.416 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from CSL’s previous interim dividend of $1.20.
Shares of CSL stock opened at A$331.19 ($234.89) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$302.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$262.28. CSL has a 52 week low of A$184.00 ($130.50) and a 52 week high of A$323.23 ($229.24).
