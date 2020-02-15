CSL Limited (CSL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.42 on April 9th

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.416 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from CSL’s previous interim dividend of $1.20.

Shares of CSL stock opened at A$331.19 ($234.89) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$302.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$262.28. CSL has a 52 week low of A$184.00 ($130.50) and a 52 week high of A$323.23 ($229.24).

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

