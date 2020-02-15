CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.
CTIC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 192,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,332. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. The company has a market cap of $72.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.95. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.93.
About CTI BioPharma
CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
Featured Story: Penny Stocks
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.