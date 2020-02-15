CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

CTIC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 192,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,332. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. The company has a market cap of $72.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.95. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 52,803 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,967,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 90,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

