Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK stock opened at $221.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $223.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.31 and a 200-day moving average of $211.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.43.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

