Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 17,888 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,888 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.9% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $31,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $893,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,633,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $126.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $308.58 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.16. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $97.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

