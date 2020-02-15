Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 9,775 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.32% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 61.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $759,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 216,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 50,455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $30.82 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $32.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

