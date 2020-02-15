Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 728,737 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,805,000 after buying an additional 552,328 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $68,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,605,000 after buying an additional 360,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,228,000 after buying an additional 261,777 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $149.00 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $149.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.58 and its 200 day moving average is $141.87.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

