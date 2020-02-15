Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 472,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $84,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,509,000 after purchasing an additional 629,235 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

In other news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CMI traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $166.78. 976,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,652. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.59 and a 200-day moving average of $168.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.14 and a 12-month high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

