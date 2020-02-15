CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) will report earnings per share of $1.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. CVS Health also reported earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $7.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $7.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.48.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.8% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 51,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 86,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 42.7% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 24,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% in the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 73,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

