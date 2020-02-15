CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.48.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.37. 7,652,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,341,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 35,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $5,698,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,014 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,395,000 after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.