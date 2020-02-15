Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Hold

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cyberark Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. First Analysis downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.90.
Shares of CYBR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,140. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.50. Cyberark Software has a fifty-two week low of $94.30 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 5,528.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 923,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,694,000 after purchasing an additional 907,364 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,280,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,616,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the third quarter worth approximately $36,624,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,994,000 after purchasing an additional 300,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.
Cyberark Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
