Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.94. The company had a trading volume of 930,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.14 and a 200-day moving average of $118.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.50. Cyberark Software has a 12-month low of $94.30 and a 12-month high of $148.74.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CYBR. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on Cyberark Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. First Analysis downgraded Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on Cyberark Software in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cyberark Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.90.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.