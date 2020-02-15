Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.35-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $106-110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.66 million.Cyberark Software also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.26-2.38 EPS.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $118.94. The company had a trading volume of 930,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.50. Cyberark Software has a one year low of $94.30 and a one year high of $148.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.14 and its 200 day moving average is $118.10.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cyberark Software will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.90.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

