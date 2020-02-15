Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,479,000 after purchasing an additional 118,311 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,076,000 after acquiring an additional 149,938 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,760,000 after acquiring an additional 40,005 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,079 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 936,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,759,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.43.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $278.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.29. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $183.30 and a 52 week high of $279.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.74%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.