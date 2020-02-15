Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $1.63 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $565.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.54 and a 1-year high of $576.81. The stock has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total value of $2,743,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,081 shares of company stock worth $33,360,947. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $585.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.33.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

