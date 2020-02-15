Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,381 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,071 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,607 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $379.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $183.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.95 and a 200-day moving average of $304.39. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $249.10 and a one year high of $379.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. Adobe’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.