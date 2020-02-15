CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Holdings Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CONE. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter worth about $26,512,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CyrusOne by 22.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,330,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,648,000 after acquiring an additional 240,681 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in CyrusOne by 1,044.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 200,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 182,700 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth about $8,156,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 402,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,303,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CONE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.34.

In related news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $325,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,553.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 118,456 shares of company stock worth $7,900,195 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CONE opened at $67.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

