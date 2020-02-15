Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $288.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.59. Daily Journal has a twelve month low of $197.00 and a twelve month high of $293.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.80.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 21.09%.

In other news, Director John Patrick Et Al Guerin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $58,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,284 shares of company stock worth $366,394. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Daily Journal by 6.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Daily Journal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

