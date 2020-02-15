Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,859,000 after purchasing an additional 146,643 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in AutoZone by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.40.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,053.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,128.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1,132.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $886.95 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

