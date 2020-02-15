Dakota Wealth Management Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after buying an additional 468,425 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $131.43 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.43 and a 1-year high of $132.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.04 and a 200-day moving average of $123.31.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

