Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,763 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,719 shares of company stock worth $8,773,501. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $122.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $93.98 and a 1 year high of $123.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.61.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

