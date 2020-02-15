Dakota Wealth Management Has $8.94 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 74,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.85.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $245.03 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $245.20. The firm has a market cap of $264.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

