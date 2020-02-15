Dakota Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.0% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,213,000. Aufman Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,733,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 131,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $53.59 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.32 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.51.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

