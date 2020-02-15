Dakota Wealth Management Sells 196 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $200.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.40 and its 200 day moving average is $174.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.70 and a 12-month high of $200.25.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

