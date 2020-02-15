Dakota Wealth Management Sells 85 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 512,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,410,000 after buying an additional 20,829 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $171.70 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

