Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.65-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.25-8.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.61 billion.Dana also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.65-3.15 EPS.

DAN stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.56. 1,428,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,399. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Dana had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dana will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAN. UBS Group began coverage on Dana in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut Dana from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Dana in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.13.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

