Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Short Interest Down 13.9% in January

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,650,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the January 15th total of 11,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $981,063.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,079,169.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 271,015 shares of company stock worth $43,928,132. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Danaher from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

Danaher stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.95. 1,626,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,977. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.87 and its 200-day moving average is $146.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher has a 52 week low of $110.63 and a 52 week high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Danaher’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

