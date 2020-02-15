Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Position Reduced by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 23.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,678,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,842,000 after acquiring an additional 32,745 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,599,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,388,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,111,000 after acquiring an additional 350,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 8.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,690,000 after acquiring an additional 76,773 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.62.

In related news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $121.71. The stock had a trading volume of 736,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,322. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

