Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Datadog from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of DDOG traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.03. 8,369,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. Datadog has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $50.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -313.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 192,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $7,874,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $2,561,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 454,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,786,304.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth $1,187,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at $178,000. Index Venture Associates VI Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at $1,363,311,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at $2,543,000. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

